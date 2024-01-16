Copilot Pro To Deliver Microsoft's Best AI Features For $20 Per Month
Microsoft is announcing Copilot Pro, its new subscription tier for Microsoft 365 users, which will cost $20 a month per user. This new subscription option will be available to both individuals and businesses looking to get more done with AI. According to the company, Copilot Pro “delivers the most advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Copilot to individuals looking to supercharge their Copilot experience.”
Users who upgrade to this new tier will be able to take advantage of the supercharged AI across their devices. Microsoft says that the AI will be able to get context from how someone is using the web, their apps, and soon on their phone. This includes Copilot access in several Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
The monthly subscription will also grant users priority access to the newest models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. These models will be made available during peak times which, according to Microsoft, should lead to faster performance. Users will also be able to switch between models so that they can choose what best fits their workflow.
Copilot Pro will also enable users to go even further with these newer models by allowing them to make their own GPTs. Microsoft says that subscribers will have the “ability to build your own Copilot GPT – a customized Copilot tailored for a specific topic – in our new Copilot GPT Builder (coming soon) with just a simple set of prompts.”
Copilot Pro shows how Microsoft is all-in on AI as it looks to integrate it into several of its most used products, including Windows and practically everything else. However, it will be interesting to see if business customers are willing to fork over the monthly fee to give their employees access to the AI tools on tap with the Pro iteration.