Cooler Master Unveils A Fanless 850W PSU Supporting NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090
Cooler Master apparently has you covered, though, especially if you also like silent systems. The company's new X Silent Edge Platinum is an 850 watt modular power supply with an 80+ Platinum rating. While 850 watts is the recommended minimum for the RTX 4090, enthusiasts typically may wish to go 1000 watts or higher for more overhead when paired with other power hungry components such as CPUs.
The fanless aspect of this power supply will also appeal to those who wish to keep noise at a minimum, since power supply fans have been known to be noisy at times in the past. This will also help minimize dust, and heat pipe technology should help to keep the unit cool, according to Cooler Master.
An active bridge rectifier also makes the power supply more efficient, along with copper-aluminum heat dissipation. Additionally, Cooler Master is offering a 15 year warranty on the unit, which shows confidence in its fanless design.
Will 850W be enough, though? Seasonic, another power supply manufacturer, may have inadvertently shared some potential power draw numbers for the upcoming RTX 50 series, for those who want to plan ahead. The 12VHPWR cable is also going to be native to this PCIe Gen 5 power supply, something owners of modern GPUs look for.
Of course, this power connector and standard have gone through some teething issues during the reign of the RTX 4090, with multiple burned connectors and similar issues cropping up. Unrelated to the power supply, but it is still something consumers will keep in mind as a whole.