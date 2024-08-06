CATEGORIES
Cooler Master Unveils A Fanless 850W PSU Supporting NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, August 06, 2024, 10:44 AM EDT
Angled render of Cooler Master's X Silent Edge PSU.
If you have your sights set on NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090, you likely are also thinking about power supplies. While reported power draw numbers seem to fall somewhere from the RTX 4090's 450 watts to an eye watering 500 watts, little is actually known yet. 

Cooler Master apparently has you covered, though, especially if you also like silent systems. The company's new X Silent Edge Platinum is an 850 watt modular power supply with an 80+ Platinum rating. While 850 watts is the recommended minimum for the RTX 4090, enthusiasts typically may wish to go 1000 watts or higher for more overhead when paired with other power hungry components such as CPUs. 

The fanless aspect of this power supply will also appeal to those who wish to keep noise at a minimum, since power supply fans have been known to be noisy at times in the past. This will also help minimize dust, and heat pipe technology should help to keep the unit cool, according to Cooler Master. 

An active bridge rectifier also makes the power supply more efficient, along with copper-aluminum heat dissipation. Additionally, Cooler Master is offering a 15 year warranty on the unit, which shows confidence in its fanless design.

5090 cooler
How much power will the RTX 5090 draw? This leaked image is likely not it, but we can expect a beefy GPU

Will 850W be enough, though? Seasonic, another power supply manufacturer, may have inadvertently shared some potential power draw numbers for the upcoming RTX 50 series, for those who want to plan ahead. The 12VHPWR cable is also going to be native to this PCIe Gen 5 power supply, something owners of modern GPUs look for. 

Of course, this power connector and standard have gone through some teething issues during the reign of the RTX 4090, with multiple burned connectors and similar issues cropping up. Unrelated to the power supply, but it is still something consumers will keep in mind as a whole.

For those interested, Cooler Master's X Silent Edge Platinum 850 PSU is available to preorder for $488.31 on Amazon.
Tags:  PSU, Power Supply, cooler master, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5090
