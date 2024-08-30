Cooler Master Paints A Stunning Canvas On A CPU Using Thermal Paste, Bob Ross Would Approve

If you've every thought thermal paste was a bit boring, you would have been right...until today! Cooler Master for some reason or another has decided to paint a CPU using its multi-colored Cryofuze 5.



As seen in the video Cooler Master posted on its X account, the company is taking the marketing for its Cryofuze 5 thermal paste to a whole new and happy level. Yes, it literally summoned the Bob Ross inside it and painted a CPU using the Cryofuze 5 paste. Just when you thought you had seen it all, Cooler Master is breaking out of the box and showcasing its product in a crazy and unique style.



Just a happy little landscape, thanks to our Cyrofuse thermal paste.🎨@AORUS_NA #pcmr pic.twitter.com/1Tki9alnVc — Cooler Master (@CoolerMaster) August 27, 2024