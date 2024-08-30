Cooler Master Paints A Stunning Canvas On A CPU Using Thermal Paste, Bob Ross Would Approve
As seen in the video Cooler Master posted on its X account, the company is taking the marketing for its Cryofuze 5 thermal paste to a whole new and happy level. Yes, it literally summoned the Bob Ross inside it and painted a CPU using the Cryofuze 5 paste. Just when you thought you had seen it all, Cooler Master is breaking out of the box and showcasing its product in a crazy and unique style.
Just a happy little landscape, thanks to our Cyrofuse thermal paste.🎨@AORUS_NA #pcmr pic.twitter.com/1Tki9alnVc— Cooler Master (@CoolerMaster) August 27, 2024
The whole video, while short, showcases what you would expect to see from someone actually painting a canvas. The painter laid the paste out in different colors on a painter's tray, put the motherboard and CPU on an easel, and went to work painting away. Cooler Master doesn't show the whole process and honestly, I can only imagine how long it would actually take to achieve the end result, which is admittedly quite impressive.
The Cryofuze 5 Prism thermal pastes come in six different colors and while there are no major differences, the paste looks fairly good on paper. I have not tested it personally so can not speak on how it performs, sadly.
From innovative custom shark builds, to fully built systems that look like shoes, what will Cooler Master come out with next? Whatever it may be, one thing is for sure, they are really going to think even further outside of the box after their latest stunt.