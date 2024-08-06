Cooler Master Unveils A Gigantic 57" Dual-4K Mini LED Monitor For Big Screen Gaming





Cooler Master is giving Samsung ( Odyssey Neo G9 ) and Acer ( Predator Z57 ) some rare competition in the massive gaming monitor segment with the launch of its GP57ZS, a rather boring name for a display that's anything but mundane. As the model name only hints at, the GP57ZS is a gargantuan 57-inch monitor. It also sports a curve, presumably so you don't strain your neck trying to take it all in.





The main appeal of a monitor this size is that it's like having two monitors, but without the annoying gap that exists in a traditional multi-display setup. With that in mind, this is billed as a dual-4K monitor by way of a 7680x2160 resolution. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate.















"For those looking to enter a whole new world of visual fidelity, the GP57ZS is your next monitor," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "We designed the GP57ZS to be more than just a display; it’s an immersive experience that meets the needs of both professionals and gamers. Our commitment to innovation and quality is reflected in every aspect of this monitor, from its custom heat sink to our own surround-sound effects."





The massive screen real estate is served by a VA (Vertical Alignment) panel with a 1000R curvature. In addition to be an absolute unit, the other main appeal is that it's a mini LED display with 2,304 dimming zones. According to Cooler Master, it sports a peak brightness of 1,100 nits for HDR content, along with a typical brightness rating of 400 nits.





All of those zones combined with tiny LEDs should, in theory, drastically reduce blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect), which is when light bleeds out from an image. The phenomenon presents itself most egregiously with bright subjects on dark backgrounds, like black text on top of black. Mini LED displays don't quite tackle the issue to the level of OLED, but some models come pretty close.













This is a FreeSync Premium monitor. Other notable specs include a 1ms GtG response time, dual 10W speakers, a built-in KVM, picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture support, 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (99% sRGB), and fairly robust connectivity—1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, USB-C (power delivery, 90W), 4x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio output.





The other notable bit here is that Cooler Master is touting a custom heatsink design, which it says paves the way for the aforementioned peak HDR brightness capabilities.



