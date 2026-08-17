Controversial Ferrari Luce EV Designed By Jony Ive Sells For $40 Million

First Ferrari Luce sold at Sotheby's - Image: Sotheby's

Ferrari's first-ever electric car, the Luce, as controversial as it is , has shattered world records by selling for $40 million at a Sotheby's charity auction during Monterey Car Week, making it the most expensive new vehicle ever sold under the hammer.





Rear quarter view of the Ferrari Luce - Image: Sotheby's



For what it's worth (get it?), the vehicle is a bespoke creation built through Ferrari’s Tailor Made division and styled around the concept of light. Designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative firm led by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, Chassis 0 sports an exclusive Madreperla Semi-Gloss paint job with special pigments that shift between green and violet hues depending on the light.





Inside, the five-seat interior features Swiss-sourced Perla Le Mans metallic leather, with Grigio Corvara accents. The four-door car pushes out 1,050 horsepower across four electric motors to reach 62 mph in 2.5 seconds.





Regular and coach doors allows access to the interior space - Image: Sotheby's



Yet, market demand (or hype) offers a different story. Ferrari's entire 2026 allocation of nearly 500 Luces sold out within two months of launch, mostly to tech entrepreneurs and Asian collectors.





Winning bidder Dr. Herbert Wertheim, coincidentally the same billionaire inventor who bought the $26 million Daytona SP3, won't drive Chassis 0 off the lot immediately . The car will first return to Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello, Italy, for final assembly before official delivery in early 2027.