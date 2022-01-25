Control Web Panel Security Exploit Leaves 200K Linux Servers Vulnerable To Remote Hacks

If you're not a Linux sysadmin, you might not be familiar with Control Web Panel, but if you are a Linux sysadmin, you almost certainly are at least aware of the app. Control Web Panel, or CWP, is a free Linux control panel for various web services. It used to be called CentOS Web Panel, but these days it's supported on CentOS, Rocky Linux, Alma Linux, and Oracle

The vulnerability lies in a fault with the way CWP loads a certain PHP file. It has a basic mechanism to prevent users from ascending to the parent directory, but the mechanism isn't robust at all. As a result, a user can trivally craft a fuzzed request that allows them to force CWP to load files from outside of the otherwise-publicly-available directories.





An example of the simple fuzzing required to beat the intrusion countermeasures.