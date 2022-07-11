CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise Security

Comic Reading Platform Coughs Up Personal Details Of 23M Users In Data Breach

by Nathan WassonMonday, July 11, 2022, 05:40 PM EDT
comic platform personal details 32m users data breach news
Last year, a hacker who goes by the name “pompompurin” managed to breach a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) web portal and send out thousands of hoax emails from an official FBI email address. Just a couple weeks prior, pompompurin gained unauthorized access to the internal network of the stock trading app Robinhood and stole user data. The hacker then posted this stolen data for sale on RaidForums with a minimum asking price of five figures.

Fast forward to this year, and US law enforcement seized the domains of RaidForums and shut down the website. However, pompompurin quickly launched Breach Forums, a site intended to take the place of RaidForums. Even though the site hasn’t been running for long, Breach Forums has already been home to information stolen in one of the largest data breaches ever. While pompompurin may have his hands full running Breach Forums, he hasn’t retired from hacking.

comic platform personal details 32m users data breach files news
A screenshot of the stolen databases shared by pompompurin (source: BleepingComputer)

Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), a website that helps people determine whether their email addresses or phone numbers have been caught up in data breaches, recently updated its database with information from a data breach that took place in May of this year. This breach compromised the data of over 23 million Mangatoon users. Mangatoon is a platform for reading comics, and the company has remained silent about the breach, even after HIBP made the breach publicly known. The breach exposed the following user information:
  • Names
  • Email addresses
  • Genders
  • Social media identities
  • Authentication tokens from social logins
  • Salted MD5 hashes of passwords
While Mangatoon hasn’t acknowledged the breach, pompompurin has come forward to claim responsibility for the incident. The hacker shared samples of the data, as well as a screenshot of the folder containing all the stolen databases, with BleepingComputer. The publication was able to confirm that the data contained in the samples corresponds to valid Mangatoon accounts. Pompompurin also informed BleepingComputer that he will likely leak the stolen data at some point.
Tags:  security, breach, cybersecurity
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment