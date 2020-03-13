Comcast Offers Free 60-Day Internet Essentials Package To Eligible Customers During Coronavirus Outbreak





It goes without saying the coronavirus is claiming lives, wrecking world financial markets, and shutting down amusement parks and sporting events around the country. AT&T has taken the noble stance of removing data caps on its broadband plans -- at least temporarily -- and now Comcast is responding in its own way to make life at home more bearable for those under quarantine, have been forced to work from home, or are out of work during these tumultuous times.





In this case, Comcast is making changes to its Internet Essentials program, which is only available to qualifying low-income Americans. The service usually costs $9.95 per month and offers download/upload speeds that are capped at 15 Mbps and 2 Mbps respectively. However, Comcast is now offering new families eligible for the Internet Essentials package 60 days of service for free. After the 60-day trial has been exhausted, pricing will revert to the usual $9.95/month rate.

In addition, the company says that speeds for the service will increase to 25Mbps (upload) and 3 Mbps (download). Fortunately, this isn't just some limited time promotion for the speed increases; Comcast says that "they will become the speed of the service going forward."

"At Comcast, we’ve been looking for ways to help through our Internet Essentials program, which is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program for low-income Americans," writes Comcast. "Since 2011, it has connected millions of individuals to the Internet."

If you think that you qualify for Comcast's Internet Essentials program, you can sign up via this link. While these changes to the Internet Essentials program are no doubt admirable, there's no word on if Comcast will take steps to drop the broadband caps that it forces upon customers in many markets across the country.