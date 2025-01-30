Comcast Teams With NVIDIA, Meta, And Valve On Game-Changing Low Lag Internet
L4S is a bit technical, but the basic idea is that it allows network packets to signal congestion the moment they arrive at a router, enabling real-time traffic adjustments to keep things running smoothly. Traditional internet congestion control operates on a "drop packets, then react" basis, which can introduce lag and packet loss, both of which are very bad for latency-sensitive applications like gaming.
Speaking of cloud gaming, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW is one of the first platforms set to benefit from the rollout alongside Apple’s FaceTime and Vision Pro, Meta’s mixed-reality headsets, and "many games on Valve’s Steam platform." However, details on how much app-specific support is actually needed remain murky. Comcast's PR also takes the opportunity to make a not-so-subtle jab at 5G-based home internet providers, arguing that L4S makes Xfinity broadband the superior choice for gaming and real-time applications. Well, duh.
For gamers, streamers, and anyone who hates lag, a lower-latency internet sounds great—but let’s not ignore the fine print. While Comcast says L4S will eventually be available to all Xfinity customers, the initial rollout is limited to select cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Rockville (MD). As always, the real test will be in the execution; Comcast’s track record on customer experience doesn’t exactly inspire blind confidence, and rolling out an advanced networking standard across millions of households is no small task.
If it works as advertised, L4S could be a genuine game-changer, cutting down on network-induced delays for competitive gaming, VR applications, and services like GeForce NOW. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if this is the revolution Comcast claims—or just another case of an ISP overpromising and underdelivering.