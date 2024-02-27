Colorful's Latest GeForce Gaming Laptops Are Literally The Cat's Meow





It was right around six months ago when Colorful introduced its new Colorfire Meow series , with the first products consisting of an Intel B760M motherboard, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 graphics cards, and a micro-ATX chassis. Today sees the Colorfire Meow series expand with a couple of AMD Ryzen gaming laptops with discrete GeForce graphics.





Colorful's brand recognition isn't quite as strong in the US as companies like ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and so forth. However, the Chinese outfit has been around since 1995 and claims to have the largest graphics card share in China.





The Meow series probably won't move the needle in terms of popularity in the US, though it does offer some themed goodness for cat lovers. There are actually two design themes—orange colored products featuring Bobi, an orange tabby cat, and purple colored products featuring A+, a British short hair cat. The laptops fall into the former category.













They're not too wildly themed, consisting of an orange lid and accents, paw prints here and there, and "Meow" faintly plastered all over the top. The orange and black color scheme works well in our opinion (and in Harley Davidson's opinion), at least from the renders we've seen, and the laptops have a sleek flair to them. They're also reasonably well-equipped.





There are two models highlighted in today's press release , which differ only in size, resolution, and refresh rate. The Meow M15 is, as the name suggests, a 15.6-inch model, which sports a 2560x1440 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Meanwhile, the Meow R16 flaunts a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and 240Hz refresh rate. It also boasts the same color gamut rating.













Beyond the display specs, both laptops come configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 'Hawk Point' processor (8C/16T, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4, a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.













The I/O and wireless connectivity are also identical. Both laptops wield an Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6E adapter and offer an assortment of USB connectivity, along with a 3.5mm combo audio jack and LAN port. And on the inside, they both make use of a dual turbo cooling fan with six copper heatpipes to keep the CPU and GPU cool.





There's also mention of a version of the M15 with a Ryzen 7 7735H CPU paired with a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU available at JD.com for 4,999 Chinese Yuan (~$695 in US currency), which is a promotional discount over the laptop's 5,499 Chinese Yuan MSRP (~$764 in US currency).





Pricing on the full config listed above is listed at 7,499 Chinese Yuan (~$1,042 in US currency), with a promotional discount bringing it down to 6,699 Chinese Yuan (~$930 in US currency).

