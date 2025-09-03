Cloudflare Thwarts Record-Setting 11.5 Tbps DDoS Attack, Lock Down Your IoT Devices Now
In UDP flood attacks, attackers send high amounts of fake UDP traffic to random ports on a targeted server. Because the server wastes resources checking and responding, it can quickly get overwhelmed and shut down. The thwarted attack was the largest ever seen, and interestingly, comes shortly after Cloudflare stopped a previous all-time high DDoS attack on its CDN network.
According to the company's latest report on X, the record-breaking 11.5 Tbps DDoS attack came from a combination of IoT devices and cloud providers. It's not surprising that IoT devices like printers, smart light bulbs, and smart watches are at the bottom of the list of secure devices. We reported in the past how millions of IoT devices were at risk of a couple of vulnerabilities affecting TCP/IP stacks.
While Cloudflare's response to these attacks has helped to highlight its tough security defenses, their rising frequency shows that there is good reason to worry about the security of your IoT devices and other network connect equipment as well.
The specific target of the recent attack remains undisclosed by Cloudflare. The CDN, security and networking provider says it will drop more details about the attack in its next report.