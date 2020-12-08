CloudFlare Announces Support For Privacy-Focused Oblivious DNS Over HTTPS Protocol





Domain Name Service ( DNS ) servers partially make up the internet's backbone as we know it. They allow anyone to plug a URL in and go to a website, as otherwise, we would have to know the IP address for every website. These servers also handle IP addresses from people trying to get to websites, which could be a privacy concern. To quell the concerns, CloudFlare plans to implement a new DNS standard called Oblivious DNS over HTTPS (oDoH) to ensure privacy through a “technical guarantee.”

Oblivious DoH (oDoH) is a new protocol that works by inserting a proxy between the end-user and the DNS, so the DNS can never associate IPs with requests. There will also be a layer of public-key encryption, and the “combination of these two added elements guarantees that only the user has access to both the DNS messages and their own IP address at the same time.”