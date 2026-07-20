Clean Energy Chemical Breakthrough Turns Plastic Waste Into Potent Jet Fuel





In the first stage, the plastic waste is fed into a reactor operating at 460°C (860° F), where it is broken down into smaller, intermediate molecular compounds. The latter is then passed into a second reactor operating at 160°C (320° F). Here, they encounter a highly specific catalyst, i.e. atomically dispersed ruthenium sites supported on cobalt-aluminum oxide. During tests, this catalyst demonstrated hydrogenation performance more than 100 times greater than standard commercial ruthenium catalysts. The result is a cycloalkane-rich fuel that meets the rigorous energy-density requirements of modern jet engines.





Credit: Marc Newberry via Unsplash



The breakthrough isn't just unique, but also economically viable. The researchers estimate the production cost of this recycled fuel at approximately $1.0 to $1.8 per kilogram. In comparison, conventional fossil-derived jet fuel typically fluctuates between $1.00 and $1.30 per kilogram depending on global market conditions and refinery output. Indeed, recycled fuel sits at the higher end of that range, but it remains remarkably competitive compared to other sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) alternatives , which often require expensive feedstocks like biomass or specialized oils.





The research team says that future development will focus on scaling catalyst manufacturing and designing continuous feeding systems to maintain high operational efficiency.





Main photo credit: Rephile Water via Unsplash