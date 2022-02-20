CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise
by Nathan OrdSunday, February 20, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT

Here’s CISA's List Of Free Cybersecurity Tools And A Security Checklist Everyone Should Know

cisa publishes free cybersecurity tools and resources
This week, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a “Free Cybersecurity Services and Tools” webpage outlining what can be done for security incidents, intrusions, preparation, and resilience against cyberattacks. This is intended to be a “one-stop resource where organizations of all sizes can find free public and private sector resources to reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

Cyberspace is the new frontier domain of warfare, and every U.S organization is at risk as countries, and threat actors around the world wish to disrupt commerce and impact public safety. However, the barrier to entry in executing a cyberattack is lowering, and companies are becoming more complacent in their security efforts. Subsequently, CISA is publishing these tools as part of an advisory which outlines ways to protect and defend against cyberthreats by the following means:
  • Reducing the likelihood of a damaging cyber incident
  • Detecting malicious activity quickly
  • Responding effectively to confirmed incidents; and
  • Maximizing resilience
cisa security checklist
 
You can check the full advisory document, here (PDF). In addition, with this announcement, CISA Director Jen Easterly explained that “Many organizations, both public and private, are target rich and resource poor.” Thus, the hope is that “the resources on this list will help such organizations improve their security posture, which is particularly critical in the current heightened threat environment.” In addition to this, CISA urged organizations to take further steps to build a foundational cybersecurity program, such as implementing multi-factor authentication and stopping bad practices, among other solutions.

free cisa publishes free cybersecurity tools and resources

As time goes on, it is expected that this list of free tools and resources will grow, as CISA describes this as a “living repository.” In any event, hopefully, this guidance and toolset will help to harden American organizations against security threats but let us know what you think of this in the comments below.
Tags:  security, Hacking, cybersecurity, cisa
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment