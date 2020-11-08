Here Are Some Great Early Black Friday Chromebook Deals Well Under $300
Thanks to COVID-19 and students doing their schoolwork from home, there might be some contention for the family PC, when all they really need is a Chromebook and internet access. The good news is that while it's not Black Friday yet, it's definitely November, which is means a huge season of deals is now under way. Amazon in particular has a huge list of Chromebook deals that can be yours for under $300 and perhaps restore a little sanity to our homes.
We'll start off today's festivities with a trio of machines that have quite a bit in common. All three of these Chromebooks have Intel's Celeron N4000 processor, which has a dual-core CPU that can hit upwards of 2.6 GHz. The first two are different configurations of the same HP Chromebook 14s with 4 GB of memory and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The third is an Acer Chromebook 314 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage. All of these models, as their names imply, have 14" displays.
- HP Chromebook 14a-na0010nr has a 1366x768 HD display and goes for just $219. This is the least-expensive model in our list, but the only model with a resolution lower than Full HD 1080p.
- HP Chromebook 14a-na0050nr has a 1920x1080 Full HD display for a bit more, $257. As far as we can tell, the only difference between this model and the one above is the higher resolution display, which will probably wind up being scaled higher than 100% since the panel is just 14" diagonally.
- Acer Chromebook CB314-1H-C884 also has a 1920x1080 Full HD display but includes twice the storage for $285. 64 GB of eMMC probably isn't necessary for schoolwork, but includes more spaces for media files or offline documents.
Beyond that, Amazon has several other Chromebook models with varying CPU, RAM, and storage configurations. All of these machines have 14" Full HD 1920x1080 displays.
- HP Chromebook 14-db0050nr in Snow White has a dual-core AMD A4-9120 processor, 4 GB of system memory, and 32 GB of eMMC storage for $229. We have one of these in the Funk home and it's a very suitable homework station for the student in our lives.
- HP Chromebook 14-ak040wm in Silver has a quad-core Celeron N2940 with 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage for $259. The draw here is the quad-core processor with slightly lower boost clocks than the N4000, but extra cores should help it stay running smoothly.
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 in Business Black has a MediaTek MT8173C quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage for $279. This is the only Arm-based Chromebook in our roundup, which might come in handy when it comes to accessing apps on Google Play, many of which are optimized for Arm SoCs.
The holiday shopping season is just getting started, but the deals are already looking pretty hot. As always we've got our fingers on the pulse of what's happening, so if you miss out on these deals, we'll bring more as they happen.