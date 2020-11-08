Here Are Some Great Early Black Friday Chromebook Deals Well Under $300





HP Chromebook 14-db0050nr in Snow White has a dual-core AMD A4-9120 processor, 4 GB of system memory, and 32 GB of eMMC storage for $229. We have one of these in the Funk home and it's a very suitable homework station for the student in our lives.

HP Chromebook 14-ak040wm in Silver has a quad-core Celeron N2940 with 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage for $259. The draw here is the quad-core processor with slightly lower boost clocks than the N4000, but extra cores should help it stay running smoothly.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 in Business Black has a MediaTek MT8173C quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage for $279. This is the only Arm-based Chromebook in our roundup, which might come in handy when it comes to accessing apps on Google Play, many of which are optimized for Arm SoCs.

