Chrome Unveils A One-Click Tool To Supercharge Your Web Browsing Performance
One of these new features is the Performance Detection Tool, which will spot possible performance issues and suggest possible fixes to users. On example is that if users are experiencing sluggishness in their current tab, Chrome will inform them of another tab that is using a high number of resources. “A “Performance issue alert” notification will appear, and all you have to do is click “Fix now” to improve your browsing experience,” said Google. It’s great to see that the company made this accessible as possible by having it available as a one-click solution.
For users who want to get more into the nitty gritty of maximizing Chrome’s performance, Google is providing several options in the browser’s performance controls settings. “For example, you can specify websites that should always remain active, like ones that do important background work.”
Additionally, users will have more options with how Chrome handles memory with the new Memory Saver feature, “which speeds up your browser by freeing up memory from inactive tabs.” There will three choices available to users, Moderate, Balanced and Maximum modes. Moderate mode focuses on system needs, Balanced mode works by taking a user’s browsing habits alongside system needs, and Maximum mode will more quickly deactivate tabs than the other two modes.
Users have long lamented about performance issues over the years, even leading to several memes about how much system memory a couple of open tabs use up. Hopefully, this set of new additions to Chrome can give users a better experience.