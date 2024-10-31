CATEGORIES
home News

Chrome Unveils A One-Click Tool To Supercharge Your Web Browsing Performance

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 31, 2024, 02:49 PM EDT
one click boost performance hero
Google apparently isn’t resting on its laurels, as Chrome continues to dominate the web browser space. It’s adding several new features, which it hopes will help alleviate different performance issues its users might run into while browsing the world wide web. The company says that these updates will “give you even more control over how Chrome uses resources on your desktop.”

One of these new features is the Performance Detection Tool, which will spot possible performance issues and suggest possible fixes to users. On example is that if users are experiencing sluggishness in their current tab, Chrome will inform them of another tab that is using a high number of resources. “A “Performance issue alert” notification will appear, and all you have to do is click “Fix now” to improve your browsing experience,” said Google. It’s great to see that the company made this accessible as possible by having it available as a one-click solution.
one click boost performance body

For users who want to get more into the nitty gritty of maximizing Chrome’s performance, Google is providing several options in the browser’s performance controls settings. “For example, you can specify websites that should always remain active, like ones that do important background work.”

Additionally, users will have more options with how Chrome handles memory with the new Memory Saver feature, “which speeds up your browser by freeing up memory from inactive tabs.” There will three choices available to users, Moderate, Balanced and Maximum modes. Moderate mode focuses on system needs, Balanced mode works by taking a user’s browsing habits alongside system needs, and Maximum mode will more quickly deactivate tabs than the other two modes.

Users have long lamented about performance issues over the years, even leading to several memes about how much system memory a couple of open tabs use up. Hopefully, this set of new additions to Chrome can give users a better experience.
Tags:  Chrome, Google, web-browsers, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment