Google Has Your Back With New Chrome Security Features To Thwart Threats

by Alan VelascoFriday, September 13, 2024, 11:08 AM EDT
Google is adding new safety features to make the browsing more secure for Chrome users with the latest update. The company will be bring various improvements to Safety Check and provide the ability for users to have more granular control over permissions granted to websites.

An improved version of Safety Check will now automatically run in the background to help keep users safe. Although it runs in the background it will keep users informed of what it’s doing, such as “revoking permissions from sites you don’t visit anymore, flagging potentially unwanted notifications and more.” It will even automatically block sites that are known to abuse notifications, which should prevent users from accidentally granting permissions they didn’t intend to.

Another great quality of life addition in this update, is the ability to stop any unwanted notifications, even if they’re legitimate. Users can simply tap on an “Unsubscribe” button within the notifications drawer to no longer see those notifications. However, it does seem that this feature is only coming to Android devices for the time being, as Google doesn’t mention how to access it while on desktop or on iOS devices. Hopefully this changes in the future.

Lastly, granting one off permissions will now be possible with Chrome. Users “can choose to grant select permissions — such as access to your camera or mic — to a site for one time only, helping you better manage your online privacy.” Once the window or browser is closed that specific site will lose the permissions it was granted by the user, requiring the site to request them again if a user returns. Having more control over permissions is an important improvement, as users may not always trust a site on a first visit. It's encouraging to see that Google is continuing to invest time and effort into making the browsing experience on Chrome better for its massive user base.
