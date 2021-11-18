Chinese Hackers Team Up With Russian Ransomware Gang To Launch US Cybersecurity Assault





As of right now the forum has reportedly seen at least thirty new user registrants who seem to come from China. It is worth noting that none of these have been verified as actual Chinese threat actors. Researchers suggest that this new found alliance could be Russian ransomware gangs seeking out the help of Chinese threat actors to perpetuate cyber-attacks against the United States, trade vulnerabilities, or possibly recruit new talent for its Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) operation.









