CATEGORIES
home News

China Launches Rocket To Moon’s Hidden Side Kicking Space Race Up A Notch

by Tim SweezyFriday, May 03, 2024, 09:35 AM EDT
hero china rocket launch
China launched its Chang’e-6 mission, which is headed to the far side of the Moon. The probe onboard the rocket is expected to return up to two kilograms of lunar soil samples to Earth.

Until now, China has focused on bringing soil samples from the Moon back to Earth with previous missions. Chang’e-6, however, will be attempting to land on the side of the Moon that faces away from Earth, somewhere at the southern edge of the Apollo Basin. The Apollo Basin is an incredibly large impact crater, and is a double-ringed walled plain crater. Once the probe collects samples of the lunar soil, it will then attempt to return those samples back to Earth.

Chang’e-5 and Chang’e-6 are both part of China’s third phase of its Chinese Lunar Exploration Program. While the first two phases focused on achieving lunar orbit and landing on the lunar surface, the third phase is focused on returning lunar soil samples to Earth. Following the completion of phase three, the final phase will attempt to conduct robotic research on the lunar south pole. Once all that is complete, the Chinese space agency will move into a new program sending manned missions to the Moon.

china moon landing site

Payload onboard the Chang Zheng 5 rocket comprises four major modules. The modules are the orbiter, lander, ascent vehicle, and the sample-return capsule. The lander will, of course, land on the lunar surface, but also perform the probe collection. Each probe weighs approximately 2 kilograms, and will collect from around 2-meters below the lunar surface.

Once drilling is complete, the samples will be stored in the ascent vehicle, which will then attempt to take off from the lunar surface and into lunar orbit where it will dock with the orbiter. The orbiter also houses the sample-return capsule, which will hopefully safely return the samples back to the team on Earth.

The mission is an international effort, with France, Sweden, Italy, and Pakistan all contributing scientific equipment. France’s Detection of Outgassing Radon (DORN) will conduct studies of the transport of lunar dust and other interactions between lunar regolith, lunar water, and more. The other countries' contributions include Italy’s INstrument for landing-Roving laser Retroflector Investigations (INRRI) instrument, Sweden’s Negative Ions on Lunar Surface (NILS) instrument, and the Pakistani CubeSat, called ICUBE-Q.

With more countries focusing on returning to the Moon and exploring it in greater detail than ever before, the competition to stay ahead has never been more demanding.
Tags:  space, China, moon, lunar, rocket
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment