CATEGORIES
home News

China’s Mars Rover Finds Evidence Of An Ancient Ocean From 3.5B Years Ago

by Tim SweezyFriday, November 08, 2024, 10:46 AM EDT
hero china rover zhurong
China’s Mars rover Zhurong has found additional evidence to support the theory that Mars was once a vast ocean world. The new findings include tracing some ancient coastlines that may have once experienced lapping ocean waves.

The data collected by the Mars rover was during the Tianwen-1 mission, and shows an ancient sea could have left rock deposits on Mars’ surface 3.5 billion years ago. The latest study indicates the likely transition of Mars being a vast ocean world, to what it is today, being from the Noachian Period to the Hesperian Period.

Researchers involved in the study remarked, “We conducted a comprehensive geomorphological analysis of the landing area using remote sensing data, supplemented by in situ observations, and unveiled features consistent with the existence of a nearshore zone in southern Utopia.”

image taken by zhurong
An image taken by China’s Zhurong rover on the Martian surface.

Prior research of the area pointed to possible ancient water being present at one time, while other research suggested that the crater-like pitted cones known to be in the landing area often formed in areas where water had once existed. Satellite data and analysis on Earth also suggested a shoreline once existed in, or near, the landing zone. These previous findings made the area in the Martian northern hemisphere’s Utopia region a prime landing spot for Zhurong in 2021.

Some are not as quick to celebrate the findings because they believe strong Martian winds could have caused the worn down rocks over the last few billion years. Benjamin Cardenas, a scientist who has performed research for evidence to a Martian Ocean, remarked in an interview, “We tend to think of Mars of being not very active, like the moon, but it is active!” Cardenas added that past modelling research has suggested “even the slow Martian erosion rates” would ultimately destroy any signs of past shoreline.

However, while Bo Wu of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and lead study author, acknowledged wind may have worn down some rocks on the Martian surface, the impact of meteors slamming into Mars throughout its lifetime can also “excavate underground rock and sediment to the surface from time to time.”

Only time and more data will tell whether Mars was once home to vast oceans. Scientists such as Bo Wu and Cardenas believe finding out the truth will go a long way in proving whether Earth is the only planet in the solar system capable of hosting life.
Tags:  space, NASA, mars, Rover
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment