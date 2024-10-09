NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers New Clues Of How Mars Became Hostile To Life





Scientists believe there are signs that early Mars had an abundance of liquid water on its surface, such as features resembling valleys and deltas, and minerals that only form in the presence of liquid water. They also believe billions of years ago, the atmosphere of Mars was much denser and warm enough to form rivers, lakes, and even oceans of water. However, the Red Planet’s surface today is frigid and hostile to life.





One thought as to how the planet transformed was as it cooled and lost its magnetic field, the solar wind and solar storms eroded away to space a significant amount of the planet’s atmosphere, eventually turning the Red Planet into the dusty and cold planet it is today.



