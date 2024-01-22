China Is Repurposing GeForce RTX 4090M, 4080M Laptop GPUs Into Desktop Cards
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 GPU has been in very high demand since release, thanks to its flagship gaming prowess and AI capabilities. This has resulted in various restrictions on the part of the U.S Government when it concerns exports to the Chinese market of certain powerful products, such as the GeForce RTX 4090 itself. Shortages and price increases ensue, needing some other creative solutions to fill the gap.
Leave it to enterprising companies to find even these unorthodox solutions to battle the lack of GPUs, with cheaper pricing as a benefit. VideoCardz has reported that laptop GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4080M and GeForce RTX 4090M are being transplanted into desktop GPUs for sale in the Chinese market. There are many issues to be aware of, however, in this wild-wild west of silicon tweaking.
These reconfigured GPUs are not condoned by NVIDIA, thus potentially putting buyers into uncharted warranty territory with no coverage. These GPUs do have some benefits, however, especially with efficiency. While powerful within their mobile gaming framework, a GPU such as the GeForce RTX 4090M is significantly slower than a true desktop GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
The desktop GeForce RTX 4090 uses the AD102 GPU, while the mobile variant uses the AD103GPU. The biggest differences are found in less CUDA cores, and 16GB of VRAM versus the 24GB VRAM found in its desktop counterpart.
