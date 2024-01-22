China Is Repurposing GeForce RTX 4090M, 4080M Laptop GPUs Into Desktop Cards

While performance is expected to be much lower with these mobile GPUs, there are benefits to this approach. Power draw is also significantly less, since these GPUs typically slot into laptops with power limits around 175 watts for graphics. This will mean that when transplanted to a desktop card, a competent and modest air cooler should be sufficient to keep the product thermally under control.



If one compares the large air coolers found on the 450 watt full-fat GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, the size difference is significant. The GeForce RTX 4080M, with its 12GB of VRAM, is also making appearances in this format. While not as powerful as its desktop version, the same logic applies here as to the RTX 4090.



The 3DMark Timespy score shared by GooFish will be much lower than a desktop GeForce RTX 4080, perhaps falling closer in the upper range of a desktop GeForce RTX 4070.



While it is impressive how these laptop GPUs can be turned into desktop parts, the real-world application of this process is likely filled with obstacles. Aside from lack of warranty support from NVIDIA, users may also run into driver and software issues since these GPUs are being used out of their intended habitat. Modded drivers and more mysterious tweaks may make some weary of using these GPUs if other options are available.