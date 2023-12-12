US Walks Back Stern Warning To NVIDIA Over China-Bound AI Chips
Potential buyers of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 can breathe a slight sigh of relief with news of leniency towards the GPU designer's AI GPUs for the Chinese market. Why is that? When restrictions are tough on data center GPUs, we've seen enterprising companies go as far as stripping down GeForce RTX 4090 gaming GPUs in desperation for AI use, which if left unchecked, could cause a shortage (similar to how cryptocurrency miners ravaged the gaming GPU market a few years ago). However, officials are now taking a slightly softer stance on NVIDIA's sales of GPUs to China as long as it can stick to the rules.
It appears as though NVIDIA's biggest competition is not any other GPU manufacturer, but itself. Realizing this, the United States Government has issued stern warnings in the midst of the restrictions of ultra-powerful AI data center GPUs. Not wishing China to get the most advanced hardware for fear of being outpaced, NVIDIA has fallen squarely in the middle of this national security debacle.
