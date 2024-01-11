Check Out This GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Modded To A Dual-Slot Mini ITX Graphics Card
If you've been following the CES 2024 action with NVIDIA's latest GPU announcements, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, you'll know how powerful these high-end GPUs can be. Powerful also translates to needing large air coolers to tame the heat of the needed power output. While the current GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has been outshined by its new variant, modding enthusiast Tech Taxi on Reddit has shrunk this mighty GPU into a two-slot beast.
Coming in at 173mm long and 41.5mm thick, this dual-slot incarnation allows this 285 watt GPU to fit into small mini-ITX enclosures. The first concern here is of course thermals, as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti originally comes with some substantial air coolers when stock. Tech Taxi remarks that undervolting and doing similar tweaks to keep thermals in check will be important to undertake.
Coming in at 173mm long and 41.5mm thick, this dual-slot incarnation allows this 285 watt GPU to fit into small mini-ITX enclosures. The first concern here is of course thermals, as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti originally comes with some substantial air coolers when stock. Tech Taxi remarks that undervolting and doing similar tweaks to keep thermals in check will be important to undertake.