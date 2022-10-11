CATEGORIES
Check Out Some Amazing Deals From Elgato For Streamers During Amazon's Early Access Sale

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 11, 2022, 02:41 PM EDT
elgato amazon sale
Elgato has some great deals on streaming devices during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Whether you are in need of a new microphone, or a Stream Deck to simplify your streaming process, there are some pretty fantastic deals on Elgato equipment right now.

Streamers are always looking for ways to improve their setup. From making people look better with improved lighting, or creating an easier way to multitask with a foot pedal, Elgato has made a name for itself by providing streamers and content creators with devices that do all that and more. To make things even better, many of these devices are on sale right now during Amazon's Early Access event.

elgato wave 1

Elgato Wave 1 Cardioid USB Microphone

The Elgato Wave 1 mic has been chosen by more than a few streamers to be their preferred microphone. Not only because it delivers quality input audio, but also due to it being fairly inexpensive. While the price was cut down recently, it has gotten even cheaper over the next two days. If you are in the market for a great mic, the Elgato Wave 1 USB mic at $47.75 is an absolute steal.

Many streamers use multiple gaming platforms to produce their content. Whether it be gaming from an Xbox Series X, or the Nintendo Switch, having an Elgato HD60 S+ is an essential need for multi-platform streaming. No matter if you are wanting to stream in 1080p, or 4K, this external capture card will deliver a crisp and clear picture with ultra-low latency. You can save over 15% on one of these right now, with a price of $129.99.

Anyone that has ever struggled to get a properly exposed camera image during a stream or video call can tell you that lighting is a priority. Once again Elgato comes through with the Key Light Mini. This portable device is not only excellent for helping to improve your lighting while streaming from home, it can also be taken with you if you decide to stream on the go. This portable LED panel from Elgato is on sale for 20% off at $79.99.

Perhaps one of the greatest undertakings during a stream is having to switch between scenes, give a shoutout, set off a sound alert, or any of the multitude of other functions a content creator is responsible for during a broadcast. The Elgato Stream Deck has been an absolute favorite among streamers for years to help ease the pain. The easy to use device includes intuitive software that simplifies the entire streaming experience. If you have been wanting to streamline your production, the Stream Deck is currently at an incredible 40% off at $89.99. If you want to throw a hands free device in to make things even more simplified, you can also pick up the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal on sale for $69.99.

Be sure to keep checking back throughout the entire holiday shopping season, as HotHardware will continue to seek out all the best tech deals and share them with you. If you would like to check out more of the products on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you can do so by visiting Amazon October 11-12, 2022.
