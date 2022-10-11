Check Out Some Amazing Deals From Elgato For Streamers During Amazon's Early Access Sale
Streamers are always looking for ways to improve their setup. From making people look better with improved lighting, or creating an easier way to multitask with a foot pedal, Elgato has made a name for itself by providing streamers and content creators with devices that do all that and more. To make things even better, many of these devices are on sale right now during Amazon's Early Access event.
Elgato Wave 1 Cardioid USB MicrophoneThe Elgato Wave 1 mic has been chosen by more than a few streamers to be their preferred microphone. Not only because it delivers quality input audio, but also due to it being fairly inexpensive. While the price was cut down recently, it has gotten even cheaper over the next two days. If you are in the market for a great mic, the Elgato Wave 1 USB mic at $47.75 is an absolute steal.
Many streamers use multiple gaming platforms to produce their content. Whether it be gaming from an Xbox Series X, or the Nintendo Switch, having an Elgato HD60 S+ is an essential need for multi-platform streaming. No matter if you are wanting to stream in 1080p, or 4K, this external capture card will deliver a crisp and clear picture with ultra-low latency. You can save over 15% on one of these right now, with a price of $129.99.
$89.99. If you want to throw a hands free device in to make things even more simplified, you can also pick up the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal on sale for $69.99.
Amazon October 11-12, 2022.