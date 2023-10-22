ChatGPT Granted Access To The Entire Current Internet, What Happens Next?
OpenAI has moved its 'Browsing' feature out of beta, allowing ChatGPT access to the entire internet up to the current date. The Browsing feature is now available via Microsoft's Bing search engine to all users of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise.
The beta for the 'Browsing' feature for ChatGPT was rolled back out to Plus users at the end of September. OpenAI remarked, "ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources." While in beta, users were required to toggle the option 'Browse with Bing' in their settings. However, now that it has exited beta and no longer requires users to toggle it on and off, some are wondering what will happen next.
The first Browsing beta was rolled back due to the feature allowing users to access paywalled sites and bypassing privacy settings on websites. The company said it learned that its beta displayed content in ways it did not want, and then temporarily disabled it.
Chat-GPT could be looking at more legal issues for copyright infringement. Actors, such as Sarah Silverman, and artists have already handed OpenAI with several lawsuits claiming ChatGPT took the artists work without permission or payment.
One can only imagine with ChatGPT being given the entire internet to learn from, that OpenAI will face more plagiarism allegations. However, with the $13 billion that Microsoft has already invested in the company, it may be willing to take that chance.