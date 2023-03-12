ChatGPT Arrives For Smartwatches, Here’s How To Set It Up With Siri
ChatGPT is being incorporated into everything from Discord to Snapchat and virtually every platform in between. While this might be incredibly useful for day-to-day searches and some interactions, you also end up with some interesting implementations, such as ChatGPT on smartwatches. As misplaced as this may sound to some, this type of setup will give quick and easy access to the OpenAI platform, just about anywhere.
Launching last week at a price of $3.99 and rocketing to #3 in the ‘utilities’ category, watchGPT is an Apple Watch app that leverages ChatGPU. The app allows purchases to interact with OpenAI’s ChatGPT directly through its API. The developer’s site explains users can get answers to questions, generate long responses without typing, and share any of the AI responses on social media or via text. This enables users to have access to “a vast source of knowledge and communicate with an intelligent computer in real-time,” sort of “like having a personal assistant on your wrist.”
While this marketing speak may sound like Jetson’s space-age technology, it is simply a new way to interact with the AI model. Interestingly, this likely won’t be limited to Apple Watches as we have seen testing of ChatGPT on Amazfit watches with similar functionality shown above.
Some creative folks have also managed to incorporate ChatGPT with Siri using Apple’s Shortcuts, allowing nearly seamless interaction with the AI. To get this, users must add the shortcut, implement a personal ChatGPT API key, and tweak some settings, all outlined on Yue-Yang’s GitHub page here or in the setup instructions directly in the shortcut here. The shortcut also allows users to give ChatGPT any personality they want in its replies, from a joker to a chef, or even a celebrity, much like Bing's bot.
While it remains to be seen whether putting ChatGPT in everything is a good idea, it is still interesting, nonetheless. It will, at the very least, enhance interactions with smart assistants people are using already and potentially make searchable answers more digestible.