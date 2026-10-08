ChatGPT has been rated as an unacceptable risk for minors by Common Sense Media - Image: Emiliano Vittoriosi via Unsplash

Common Sense Media's risk assessment examined ChatGPT's dedicated teen features, which OpenAI rolled out to accounts belonging to 13- to 17-year-olds with promises of stronger protections, including parental alert systems, reduced sensitive content, and a specialized Study Mode. Despite these guards, researchers found these tools repeatedly failed in real-world scenarios. The findings evaluated over 4,000 prompts through accounts registered to teenagers, with a panel of child psychiatrists, pediatricians, and safety experts assessing the chatbot’s responses.

One of the study’s standout findings centers on the platform’s safety mechanisms during crisis interactions. In testing scenarios involving topics like self-harm, suicide, and disordered eating, the automated parental alert system failed to reliably notify linked parent accounts. In multiple instances, the chatbot explicitly reassured the teen that it would keep secrets. During simulated conversations where a minor mentioned self-harm or purging strategies, the AI continued the dialogue and once again failed to execute necessary interventions or trigger parental notifications.





Study shows that ChatGPT for Teens isn't that great for teens - Image: Tim Witzdam via Unsplash

