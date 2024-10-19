CATEGORIES
OpenAI Finally Releases A ChatGPT App For Windows With A Key Caveat

by Alan VelascoSaturday, October 19, 2024, 11:32 AM EDT
OpenAI is finally releasing a ChatGPT app for Windows, after making it available on macOS earlier this year. The company posted an announcement on the social media platform X, where it says that it’s now available to download from the Microsoft store for “ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users.” Free users will not be able to use the app just yet.

The app will run on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 17763.0 or newer), including systems with arm64 based hardware. There will be several models available for users to choose from, including GPT-o1, which is OpenAI’s latest model. Additionally, the app will provide access to GPT-4o with Canvas, a new feature that should prove useful for those looking to get AI assistance with writing or coding.

The app can be quickly brought up by simply using Alt+Space as a shortcut. This will bring up a window that is meant to be placed alongside any other open apps. Users can make text-based queries or drop in files into the window so that ChatGPT can interact with that data. It will also be possible for users to access DALL-E to generate images they might need.

However, there is a key feature missing for this initial release. Users will not have access to either Standard or Advanced Voice mode, which enables users to interact with the AI by having a conversation using natural language. Having this option missing means the app might not be as convenient or efficient to use compared to other options.

While it’s unfortunate that Advanced Voice mode didn’t make the cut for this initial release, OpenAI says the feature will be ready go for the full release. At least Windows users now have an app available like their macOS counterparts.
