Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 Brings Performance Boosts For All And More





As time goes on, Cyberpunk 2077 is slowly working its way toward the game it should have been upon launch. New features are being added, and with them come new bugs and interesting glitches such as the ones we saw earlier this month . Now, CD Projekt Red has released Hotfix 1.22 to bring some much-needed fixes to the game and improvements to stability and performance on all platforms.

Quests and Open World Fixes









It can become immensely annoying to be stuck in an area or have your character glitch out to where you can no longer use weapons. Thankfully, players report issues as they come up, and CDPR is quashing the most prevalent ones. This hotfix comes with seven new fixes to make quests and open-world experiences just a little more palatable.

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual and UI







Graphical glitches in Cyberpunk 2077 are some of the craziest we have seen in a game in quite some time, and that is not likely to change for a while. Until then, CDPR will keep plugging away at these problems to hopefully make the player experience just a little bit better. In Hotfix 1.22 , only two visual and UI issues were fixed, which you can read below.

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability And Performance For All









One of the major issues out of the gate for Cyberpunk 2077 was the less-than-stellar performance players encountered on nearly every platform. PCs did not seem to have many issues, though, at least not as many as consoles which seemingly got the short end of the stick. Either way, CDPR is introducing some new memory management improvements for all platforms as well as improved GPU performance for “skinning and cloth rendering.” Furthermore, there are two console and three stadia-specific fixes which we have listed below.

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console Specific - GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Console Specific - Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia Specific - It's no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available

Hopefully, this hotfix will quell many players’ issues with Cyberpunk 2077, but new things will pop up shortly if history is anything to go by. If you run into any strange glitches with this new patch, let us know in the comments or on Twitter @HotHardware, as we would love to see what you find.