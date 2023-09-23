CATEGORIES
Here’s How To Beat And Catch The Cool Legendary Suicune In Pokémon Go

by Zak KillianSaturday, September 23, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
hero pokemon go suicune
What games do you think of when you hear the term "MMO", dear reader? Probably stuff like Final Fantasy XIV, World of Warcraft, or maybe Everquest if you're an old geezer like your author. You probably don't think of Niantic's mobile augmented reality game Pokémon GO. Despite that, it almost assuredly qualifies. You've got a persistent game world with millions of other players, you've got detailed character advancement, and you've got lots of player interaction, like trading Pokémon and battling in Gyms.

pokemon go johto legendaries
The three Johto legendary beasts. Left to right: Raikou, Entei, and Suicune.

As with any MMORPG, you've also got raids to do, and the currently-available 5-star raids are battles against the three legendary beasts from the Johto region, Suicune, Raikou, and Entei. Of these, the one most likely to give you trouble is the water beast, Suicune. It's a pure Water type, and that means that Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice-type attacks aren't going to be very effective. Those types comprise some of the most popular and effective Pokémon, so we reckon a lot of players are going to struggle against Suicune.

First of all, don't try to solo a five-star raid. Get together a raid group and try to coordinate with at least three other trainers. All of you are going to want to prepare with Grass and Electric-type Pokémon, because those are Suicune's only weaknesses. As you likely are well aware, Pokémon using attacks that are the same type as they themselves are get a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) of 20%. Wearing down this legendary beast's immense health pool will go a lot faster if you take advantage of STAB.

zekrom
The electric dragon Zekrom makes an excellent candidate for downing Suicune.

Our recommendations for taking down Suicune include the usual suspects when we're talking about powerful Grass- and Electric-type Pokémon. That means choices like Mega Manetric, Mega Ampharos, or the ol' reliable Mega Venusaur. Obviously, Suicune's electric counterpart Raikou is a good choice, too, especially in Shadow form. Alternatively, you could field powerful Ultra Beasts like Kartana or Xurkitree, or Zekrom, if you have it.

Suicune is an extremely strong Water Pokémon, and catching it is the purpose of this five-star raid. The three Johto legendary beasts are in the rotation until October 6th. Recall that these raids also have a higher chance to spawn a rare shiny variant of the legendary 'mons, and that shiny legendaries have a 100% catch rate in Pokémon Go. So saying, save your precious Gold Razz Berries when you finally beat Suicune.
