Here’s How To Beat And Catch The Cool Legendary Suicune In Pokémon Go





What games do you think of when you hear the term "MMO", dear reader? Probably stuff like Final Fantasy XIV, World of Warcraft, or maybe Everquest if you're an old geezer like your author. You probably don't think of Niantic's mobile augmented reality game Pokémon GO. Despite that, it almost assuredly qualifies. You've got a persistent game world with millions of other players, you've got detailed character advancement, and you've got lots of player interaction, like trading Pokémon and battling in Gyms.





The three Johto legendary beasts. Left to right: Raikou, Entei, and Suicune.

First of all, don't try to solo a five-star raid. Get together a raid group and try to coordinate with at least three other trainers. All of you are going to want to prepare with Grass and Electric-type Pokémon, because those are Suicune's only weaknesses. As you likely are well aware, Pokémon using attacks that are the same type as they themselves are get a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) of 20%. Wearing down this legendary beast's immense health pool will go a lot faster if you take advantage of STAB.





The electric dragon Zekrom makes an excellent candidate for downing Suicune.