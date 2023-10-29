CATEGORIES
home News

Here Are Some Deals On Clever Ways To Capture Celestial Events Day Or Night

by Nathan OrdSunday, October 29, 2023, 01:43 PM EDT
capture celestial events with these deals on amazon
While all the major celestial events for October have passed, there is no reason not be prepared for what is yet to come. Between binoculars and telescopes, you can snag a deal on some great space-observing gear on Amazon to ensure you are ready for any meteor showers, lunar eclipse, or whatever else may be going on in the skies above.

Of course, the easiest way to get a closer look at celestial events is through a pair of decent binoculars, which is the first item in the lineup on sale. These 12x42 HD binoculars from Adasion are $65.56 or 42% off the regular price, and come with a universal phone adapter and a 2.2” extendable tripod so you can snap some photos or simply take a look at your subject for yourself.

monocular capture celestial events with these deals on amazon

Aside from standard binoculars, there are also portable telescopes or otherwise monocular devices, such as the PhysioPhyx 80x100 Monocular telescope for $29.99, or 50% off, paired with a $20 off coupon. These claim to have 80 times magnification, are great for “hunting, mountaineering, hiking, animal observation, camping, tourism, concerts, ball games, viewing, driving, outdoor exploration and other activities” to “enjoy the beautiful scenery in the distance.”

telescope capture celestial events with these deals on amazon

Of course, if you want to go semi-professional, there is always a proper telescope, such as the CELESTRON StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ, which is currently available for $398, or 17% off the regular price. However, for that price, you get a smartphone app-enabled 130mm telescope whose app can guide you to viewing the best celestial objects for observation based on your time and location.

Besides these deals, there are several other options for enthusiasts on Amazon, some of which we have listed below. If you snag one of these deals, let us know about it in the comments below...
Tags:  deals, space, telescope
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment