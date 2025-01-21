CATEGORIES
Canon Launches Multi-Cam Livestreaming App Without Canon Camera Compatibility

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 21, 2025, 10:25 AM EDT
In a bid to compete with livestreaming apps, Canon has launched its "Live Switcher Mobile" software for iOS. Setting the app apart from the rest is that it supports screen changeover for up to three cameras, which can be done manually by tapping on any of the camera feeds or automatically based on specified time intervals. Canon's livestream app requires a paid subscription to unlock all the features plus, oddly, it doesn't even support its own line of cameras (that's in the works, apparently).


Good on Canon to throw its hat in the social media livestreaming ring with Live Switcher Mobile. It definitely has potential, but some odd feature decisions might give users pause. On the positive side, the app is free to use for iOS and can push to Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Really handy is how the app features the ability for streamers to switch between three camera views with a few taps. Of course, not every content creator has an underpaid assistant (i.e. nephew) to sit there tapping between cameras, so Live Switcher Mobile can automatically switch between camera views at set time intervals (8, 12, 16, 20 seconds are available). There's also on-screen caption and real-time comments support, although the latter works for YouTube and Twitch streams only. 

Now, this is where it gets a little head-scratchy—for some reason, Canon released the app without support for Canon's own cameras. For now, the app only works with your iPhone or iPad, but the company promises that Canon camera support is coming, though it stops short of saying when.

Just as perplexing, users of the free-to-use version have to deal with 720p streams, in-app ads, and onscreen watermarks. Coughing up $18 a month will remove the ads and watermark PLUS unlock 1080p (fancy), image overlay, and picture-in-picture zooming and movement functions. $18 is a lot to ask when other services/apps like Streamlabs, Wirecast Go, and OBS Studio offer a lot more robust functions for less money. Another big question is whether Canon camera support, when it arrives, will be hampered by the same free versus paid restrictions. 

Live Switcher Mobile is available now to download on Apple's App Store.
