Canceled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti With 20GB VRAM And Factory OC Breaks Cover





An incredibly rare 20GB variant of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was spotted on the Facebook marketplace where an Australian seller is selling the card for $1100. The card is confirmed to be an OEM-finished MSI Suprim X variant that never made it to market, due to NVIDIA canceling the 20GB model altogether back in 2020 before the SKU launched. Despite the card’s awfully high price, it appears to be fully functional (despite having a few scuffs) and even has support for overclocking, which should make it a good collector's item.

Apparently, the 20GB card being sold on Facebook is an original production or pre-production variant of the model before NVIDIA canceled it for good. Based on this, we now know that the 20GB model was indeed pulled at the very last second, after AIB partners started producing the cards. It remains a mystery why NVIDIA would cancel the 20GB card so late, especially when cards were already being built, but NVIDIA seemingly had some very good reasons to pull it anyway.









Unreleased MSI RTX 3080 Ti 20GB Suprim X on Facebook Marketplace



