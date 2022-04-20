Call Of Duty's Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle Sounds Like A Sweet Joint Collab Fo Shizzle
An unofficial holiday is today and Call of Duty has the perfect way to celebrate it. Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone fans can currently grab the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle. The Bundle allows gamers to play as everyone’s favorite high-flying musical artist and access some fun themed gear.
The Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle is currently available now for 2,400 COD Points or $19.99 USD. According to the Call of Duty patch notes, “This week, Snoop will add one more milestone to his career: Becoming a Call of Duty Operator. And it’s no coincidence that he’s joining the fight right before a certain unofficial April holiday.”
The bundle features three Legendary Weapon Blueprints. The “Bong Ripper” Sniper Rifle is ideal for long-range, the “West Coast Bling” Assault Rifle has a fast rate of fire and improved movement speeds, and the “Tha Shiznit” SMG is “extremely accurate with a high fire rate.” The bundle also includes a golden leaf “Mellow Medal” Weapon Charm, a Legendary “The Original Gangsta” Emblem, a “High Art” Spray, and a “Finishizzle Movizzle.” There will be two Vanguard exclusive rewards as well-- the “Tactical Toke” Match Intro and the “Hit This, Fam” MVP Highlight. It is important to note that this bundle includes items that will purportedly be different than the ones found in the bundles for Call of Duty: Mobile.
Snoop Dogg will function like other Vanguard Operators. He has his own bio and voice lines in the game. There will be a total of four challenges that will help players earn Operator XP and players can get fairly large Operator XP rewards through getting Kills, Headshot Kills, Hipfire Kills, and Wins. There will also be multiple XP and PPSH-41 Weapon XP rewards, a Vanguard-exclusive Killcam Vanity, and four other Operator outfits. The “VIP” and “Tha Doggfather” outfits can be unlocked at Level 20.
The Snoop Dogg bundle is certainly not the first more “mature” Call of Duty: Warzone bundle. Players were able to nab the Tracer Pack: Oktoberfest Bundle this past September. The bundle featured brown and green lederhosen skins for the operator Beck, beer-themed weapon blueprints for the XM4 and AK-47U, a ballistic knife, and other items. The weapons shot “beer bullets” instead of typical bullets.
Images courtesy of Call of Duty.
