Call Of Duty Oktoberfest DLC Replaces Bullets With Beer, Lets You Rock Lederhosen





When older gamers think of Call of Duty , they probably recall Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and screeching 10 year-olds on Xbox Live. The thing is, that game came out in 2007. Those same screeching ten-year-olds are now beer-chugging 24-year-olds, and it's a fair bet that a lot of them are still playing Call of Duty. Upcoming title CoD:Vanguard is on the horizon—slated for release November 5—but the big titles in that franchise right now are still the free-to-play battle royale CoD: Warzone and its shared-progress sibling CoD: Black Ops Cold War, both created by a coalition of developers headed by Raven Software.

Using one of the two firearm blueprints included in the pack will replace the affected weapon's standard projectile tracers with "beer bullets". That's right: wherever you shoot, a smushed beer can will pop out, showering the area with a splash of beer. You can see the effect in action, as well as how the other cosmetics actually look in-game, in this video from YouTube channel Elvis COD:



