by Nathan OrdFriday, March 19, 2021, 03:33 PM EDT

Activision's Accidental Release Of Crossbow In COD: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Sparks Anger

call of duty pulls crossbow that leaked and now fans are annoyed
This week, Activision slipped up and sold a new crossbow weapon for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, which some players spent real money on. Now, the company has pulled the weapon and promised refunds, but some players are irate about the turn of events.

On March 18th, a bundle with a blueprint for the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow was sold in the Warzone store for 1200 COD points, which is around $12. Though patch notes did not mention the bow, many still bought the weapon and used it in Black Ops Cold War. The crossbow base version was also usable in Black Ops Cold War and was unlockable by completing a challenge that required three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 separate games. That ultimately adds up to quite a bit of work to get the crossbow.

When Activision decided to pull the crossbow and refund the players who purchased it from the store, the issues began. The primary problem here is that it is impossible to refund time and effort, and some players had even managed to level up the crossbow to level 30 in the short timeframe, as Eurogamer reported. It seems, however, that Activision is resetting progress toward the crossbow and any weapon upgrades. This has raised some ire from fans of the Call of Duty series on Twitter, as you can see below.

Ultimately, we will have to see how Activision handles the situation, as there are many unhappy people out there who feel cheated of their time. Perhaps we will see the gaming company change its tune in response to the complaints. In any case, let us know what you think of this peculiar situation in the comments below.
