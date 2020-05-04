CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, May 04, 2020, 09:38 AM EDT

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Glitch Brings Killer 3rd Person Gameplay Mode

third person mode

There's a reason the video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are called first-person shooters, as gamers see the action on the screen through the eyes of the character they're controlling. Modern Warfare is a quintessential first-person shooter, but some fans have been asking for a third-person perspective for the game. An alleged glitch in the game has turned up that allows players to experience third-person mode again.

The glitch enabled third-person mode with a video posted to reddit showing a player running around the Shoot House map while playing Survival mode. The franchise in the past did have a third-person view in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in modes like team tactical and cage match. However, there has been no official third-person mode since that entry in the franchise.


Interestingly, the mode had a "waiting for revive" animation reminiscent of Warzone. The video suggests that since the waiting for revive animation and third-person mode, in general, looked fluid and as if they were meant to be in the game, that files for the mode must be integrated into the game code. As for how the glitch happened, it's entirely unclear.

There's always a chance that this player is running a mod of some sort, but there's no proof of that this time. If it was a legitimate glitch, it certainly suggests that third-person mode could be coming to the game at some point. However, there was no indication of third-person mode in the list of upcoming limited-time modes that leaked recently.

In other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare news, in April, Season Three launched bringing with it new maps and playlists.



Tags:  Gaming, Call of Duty, call-of-duty-modern-warfare, modern warfare
Via:  Reddit
