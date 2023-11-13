Game Critics Slam Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 For Being A Vapid Disappointment
Fans of the iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game franchise had high hopes for the third installment, but critics and gamers alike are already ripping into it. Modern Warfare 3 picks up where the second left off with Captain Price and Task Force 141 facing off against war criminal Vladimir Makarov.
Many fans of the Modern Warfare franchise will say that they don't buy the game for the campaign. This is mostly due to the utter disappointment of the campaign in the first two installments. Many had hoped Activision would heed their cries for a better campaign mode, but it seems those who have played through it are still coming away disgruntled.
Other reviewers shared the same sentiment toward the campaign mode, with another saying that it felt generous even to call it a single-player campaign. Another reviewer went as far as calling it a disaster.
One person posted on X that the game was essentially a "very expensive DLC." They snarkily thanked Activision for "screwing up mw2," remarking that it was now "full of mw3 bloatware" that could not be separately uninstalled.
@Powell_Austin90 posted on X, "Absolute trash ... Water glitches, enemies stuck in the floors. Recommending to friends not to waste their time or money."
Time will tell if Microsoft's acquisition of Activision will help the game developer to produce future Call of Duty campaigns that fans will love, or perhaps scrap altogether. Have you played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 yet? If so, let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on the campaign and game overall.