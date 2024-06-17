Cadence Demos Optical PCIe 7 Connection At A Blistering 128GT/s





The 2024 PCI-SIG Developers Conference, or "SIG DevCon", took place last week, and one of the most impressive demos on the show floor was undoubtedly Cadence's. The company demonstrated PCIe 7.0 running stable on optical fiber at 128 GT/s, bidirectional, for the entire 48 hours of the show.





Test results show good linearity and margin in the PAM4 signal.

Cadence's demo is impressive not only for the transfer rate, but for the low bit error rate (BER) and also for the way in which it was achieved. The company says that its demo was performed using "off-the-shelf optical connectors" without retimers, and that over the two days without breaks, it achieved a bit error rate of about 3.6E-8, or around 1 error in every 280 million transmitted bits.









This wasn't the only demo that Cadence had on the floor at SIG DevCon '24; the company also demonstrated PCIe 7.0 over a conventional interconnect as well as many different PCIe 6.0 implementations. Of course, the optical PCIe 7.0 live demo, the first of its kind in the world, was the star of the show.



