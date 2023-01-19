CATEGORIES
home News

CableMod Previews Its GeForce RTX 4090 Power Adapter And Gamers Are Stoked

by Ryan WhitwamThursday, January 19, 2023, 02:00 PM EDT
cablemod 12VHPWR
The latest NVIDIA GPUs require a new 12VHPWR power cable. That means new challenges for anyone obsessed with cable management. As it stands today, 8-pin to 12VHPWR adapters are bulky and the first wave of cards that require them are enormous. But CableMod is coming to the rescue. The company plans to release a 12VHPWR adapter that will help streamline cable management, and it might even help facilitate proper installation to keep your video card from melting.

NVIDIA adopted the 16-pin 12VHPWR cable for the RTX 40-series (30-series Founders Edition cards used a 12-pin only connector) because it potentially allows for up to four times the power draw as an 8-pin PCIe cable and it can make cable management easier. Although, that latter point is arguably only true if you have a new ATX 3.0 power supply with native 12VHPWR cable. Otherwise, you'll have to plug multiple 8-pin PCIe cables into a gangly splitter, and the incredible size of today's video cards means you may have little clearance in your case. Late last year, CableMod promised it would develop an angled adapter to alleviate this concern, and it is well on the way.

CableMod has posted a photo of its prototype connector (above), which it claims is already undergoing testing by industry experts. The connector will come in both 90 and 180-degree variants, allowing you to more carefully route cables to avoid crimping while maintaining a sleek appearance.

cablemod 2
The 180-degree connector lets you run the cable up behind the GPU.

There may be another important advantage of the adapter as well—it could save your 12VHPWR connector from overheating. We've seen a spate of melting 12VHPWR connectors in the wake of NVIDIA's RTX 40-series launch, and most parties now agree this is a result of cables that were not plugged in all the way. These faults are more common when you're trying to plug multiple heavy cables, into an adapter, which in turn plugs into an oversized GPU that barely fits in your case. The CableMod adapter is less than 23mm tall, makes it easier to plug the cable in securely, and allows for strategic routing of cables, without undue tugging on the connector.

CableMod hasn't given a precise release date, but the timeline on its website calls for initial manufacturing in January and a release in February. With the new image, it appears things are right on track.
Tags:  Nvidia, GPUs, 12vhpwr, cablemod
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment