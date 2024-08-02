Buy TCL's Mammoth 115-Inch QD-Mini LED TV And Score A Free Super Bowl Ticket





One of the reasons someone might be inclined to plop a wad of cash on a giant television to upgrade their home theater in preparation for the big game—the Super Bowl. TCL has a slightly different pitch. Should you decide to spend big on its massive 115-inch QM8 series 4K TV , the manufacturer will reward you with a actual ticket to the Super Bowl, or one of several other perks.





If the Super Bowl is not your thing, you can choose from a list of "VIP" rewards to one of several events with a round trip flight and hotel stay included as part of the package. Those events include a red carpet premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, a Los Angeles Chargers game from TCL's suite at SoFi Stadium, a studio tour of the team behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and tickets to TCL's private party at the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event.





TCL's 115-inch QM8 series 4K TV from a qualifying retailer, with the TV listed for $19,999 at Best Buy. Other authorized retailers include Walmart ($19,998), among others. Additionally, you have to be among the first 115 buyers, which probably won't be difficult given the high cost of entry. These are all valuable perks, but you'll have to pay a handsome sum in order to claim one. Specifically, it requires buyingfrom a qualifying retailer, with the TV listed for. Other authorized retailers include Amazon (not in stock at the time of this writing) and, among others. Additionally, you have to be among the first 115 buyers, which probably won't be difficult given the high cost of entry.













Once purchased, you can head to TCL's promotion site to register for what it calls Club 115, which entails uploading proof of purchase and selecting your perk.





The 115-inch QM8 is a 4K resolution TV with a QD-mini LED panel, which TCL says "combines the merits of QLED and OLED technologies." To be clear, though, it's not an OLED TV.





Other specs include a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz via VRR), a rated peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, robust HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG), built-in Onkyo speakers with subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support, and four HDMI ports (one with eARC).



