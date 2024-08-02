CATEGORIES
home News

Buy TCL's Mammoth 115-Inch QD-Mini LED TV And Score A Free Super Bowl Ticket

by Paul LillyFriday, August 02, 2024, 11:05 AM EDT
TCL QD-Mini LED TV on a gray gradient background.
One of the reasons someone might be inclined to plop a wad of cash on a giant television to upgrade their home theater in preparation for the big game—the Super Bowl. TCL has a slightly different pitch. Should you decide to spend big on its massive 115-inch QM8 series 4K TV, the manufacturer will reward you with a actual ticket to the Super Bowl, or one of several other perks.

If the Super Bowl is not your thing, you can choose from a list of "VIP" rewards to one of several events with a round trip flight and hotel stay included as part of the package. Those events include a red carpet premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, a Los Angeles Chargers game from TCL's suite at SoFi Stadium, a studio tour of the team behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and tickets to TCL's private party at the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event.

These are all valuable perks, but you'll have to pay a handsome sum in order to claim one. Specifically, it requires buying TCL's 115-inch QM8 series 4K TV from a qualifying retailer, with the TV listed for $19,999 at Best Buy. Other authorized retailers include Amazon (not in stock at the time of this writing) and Walmart ($19,998), among others. Additionally, you have to be among the first 115 buyers, which probably won't be difficult given the high cost of entry.

TCL QM8 TV on a gray gradient background.

Once purchased, you can head to TCL's promotion site to register for what it calls Club 115, which entails uploading proof of purchase and selecting your perk.

The 115-inch QM8 is a 4K resolution TV with a QD-mini LED panel, which TCL says "combines the merits of QLED and OLED technologies." To be clear, though, it's not an OLED TV.

Other specs include a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz via VRR), a rated peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, robust HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG), built-in Onkyo speakers with subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support, and four HDMI ports (one with eARC).

By all means, the QM8 is a high-end TV with a lot going for it. However, if you can do without the perks and want to go big without the massive price tag, you can get the 98-inch model for $5,999.99 and the 85-inch version for a really attractive $1,699.99 at Best Buy. Likewise, the 65-inch model is on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $200) right now. Our understanding is that those smaller sizes are regular mini LED and not 'QD-mini LED', for whatever that's worth.
Tags:  deals, TVs, tcl, televisions, mini led, qm8
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment