Burger King Sparks Outrage, Possible FTC Violation After Hijacking Twitch Donations For Ad Campaign





On August 18, Ogilvy, an ad campaign company, dropped an ad for Burger King, which stirred up some ire among Twitch streamers and the gaming community alike. In the offending ad (linked below), an account called THE_KING_OF_STREAM_US goes across different Twitch channels, donating a certain amount of money corresponding to a menu item at Burger King. On many Twitch streams, viewers can donate money to enable text-to-speech. The media team behind this, DAVID Madrid, knew this and took advantage of it, collecting clips as they went.





Burger King turned Twitch's donation feature into a marketing campaign.



Check out more #ClientWork, here: https://t.co/F7JV9RUakK pic.twitter.com/KUhtxctwhu — Ogilvy (@Ogilvy) August 18, 2020

Hey @BurgerKing you guys took out our talk, so I put it back in for you. Also this marketing is scummy as hell, don't ever do it again. pic.twitter.com/fiOBbFomZo — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) August 20, 2020

iii. send junk mail or spam to users of the Twitch Services, including without limitation unsolicited advertising, promotional materials, or other solicitation material; bulk mailing of commercial advertising, chain mail, informational announcements, charity requests, petitions for signatures, or any of the preceding things related to promotional giveaways (such as raffles and contests); and other similar activities;



By sending a tip or donation to the recipient, you agree that the card is your own and authorize us to charge each tip transaction in full. This charge is non-refundable, non-profitable, and/or exchangeable and cannot be withdrawn or charged back. You acknowledge that you are not receiving any goods/services in return for this tip.

