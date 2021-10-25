Bungie's Slipshod Fix For Destiny 2's Game-Breaking Min-Max Glitch Spurs Suspensions





Exploits in online games don't have to be security -related to be serious. Online games are commercial products; even if they're "free to play", someone's paying for the experience, and an in-game exploit that grants one player or group of players an unfair advantage can be devastating to the experience, even if it's not a player-versus-player (PvP) game.

Bungie's Destiny 2, however, is a PvP game, and an exploit in that game has been allowing players to spam their character's super power non-stop. That's frustrating enough, but recently it was revealed (by JB3 on YouTube) that the exploit can be used to break "most everything with a timer", which means it can be used, among other ways, to gain essentially-unlimited time to deal damage against Vault of Glass raid boss Atheon. You can see the demo video below.





Well, respond it did: yesterday, the company patched the game so that when players attempt to cause this bug, it forces a game error with the code "RUTABAGA." To put it more simply, attempting this exploit will dump you out of the game.





An example of the error players will see.

