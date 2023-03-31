Bug In ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte And MSI Utilities Can Instantly Kill An OC'd Ryzen CPU





You might be tempted, then, to overclock your eight-core X3D CPU and eke out a little extra performance that way. Unusually, AMD actually locks out overclocking on CPUs with 3D V-Cache, and the reasoning behind this is that the cache die itself is very sensitive to extra voltage—like, "could-instantly-die-when-overvolted"-sensitive.





Just make a custom overclock profile for full control. Image: Igor's Lab



We say "apparently" and "purportedly" because we haven't tested this behavior ourselves. After all, we would like our Ryzen 7 5800X3Ds to continue working. However, the nominative Igor over at Igor's Lab sacrificed his Ryzen 7 5800X3D to prove that the capability of these utilities to crash through AMD's roadblocks is completely legitimate.

Using MSI's MSI Center application, Igor overvolted the chip beyond 1.3v, and he says that the system immediately shut down and would no longer start up. He's declared the chip dead, and while he accepts the blame for his action, the fact remains that the software shouldn't really have allowed him to do that.





This 7950X3D is also very dead. Image: der8auer



While Igor used MSI software to kill his chip, further testing in the community has revealed that all of the motherboard vendors' overclocking software will gleefully let you terminate your own 3D V-Cache CPU if you click the wrong thing in the UI and overvolt the heck out of your chip, so maybe don't do that.





AMD Ryzen Master

