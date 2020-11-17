Bud Light Builds Intoxicating 6-Pack Gaming Console With A Built-In Projector And Core i7 CPU





The next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles launched last week, but it looks like Bud Light felt left out? The design team at Bud Light decided to whip up a new console that combines two of our favorite things: beer and gaming gear.

Bud Light's Console "Comparison" Chart



To play those games, you need to use the included peripherals. Bud Light put their own specially designed controllers in the console as well as an ASUS DLP projector with a 720p resolution and 500 lumens of brightness. If you want to see the whole console, Bud Light even made a short trailer for it which you can watch below.



