Breakthrough Conductive Nail Polish Turns Fingernails Into Touchscreen Styluses

A chemistry student wanted her long fingernails to work with a touchscreen, so she developed a clear, conductive nail polish to solve the problem.
This idea comes from the mind of Manasi Desai, a chemistry student at Centenary College of Louisiana, and her advisor, Joshua Lawrence. Most touch-based devices, including phones and tablets, rely on capacitive touch. These screens project an electrostatic field that is disrupted when a conductive object, typically a fleshy fingertip, touches the surface. However, for those sporting long fingernails or acrylics (both of which are natural insulators), manipulating touchscreens often means using the side of fingers at awkward angles.
Thus, Desai spent months experimenting with over 50 different additives mixed into 13 varieties of commercial clear-coat polish. While previous attempts by other scientists utilized carbon nanotubes or metallic particles to create conductivity, those formulas often resulted in dark, opaque, or gritty finishes that lacked cosmetic appeal. Furthermore, inhaling metallic dust during manufacturing and application posed potential health risks. Desai’s breakthrough moved away from these bulky materials toward molecular-level science, specifically leveraging acid-base chemistry.
The most successful prototype utilizes a combination of ethanolamine and taurine, an amino acid commonly found in energy drinks. These ingredients facilitate a process known as proton hopping. When the polish is applied and dried, it creates a surface where protons can jump between molecules when they encounter the electric field of a touchscreen. This movement of charge is just enough to trick the device into registering a touch event from the nail, just as it would from a fingertip.
Beyond potential benefits to the multi-billion dollar nail industry, the application could have significant lifestyle plusses as well. The researchers were inspired after speaking with a phlebotomist who struggled to log patient data on tablets because her long nails prevented the screen from responding. The polish could be offer a solution for folks with very dry skin or carpenters and musicians with callused fingertips.
Currently, the researchers have filed a provisional patent for the technology, though challenges remain before we'll see any kind of commercial launch. The ethanolamine in the current formula is volatile and tends to evaporate, causing the polish to lose its conductive powers within a few hours or days.