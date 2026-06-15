Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Hit Record Low At 33% Off For Father's Day





Do you hear that? Listen closely and you will hear the unmistakable sound of savings as retailers, including Amazon, get a head start on the upcoming Prime Day sales event slated for next week. And arriving in plenty of time for Father's Day this coming Sunday, Amazon is serving up several deals on Bose-branded earbuds and headsets, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Hit All-Time Low At 33% Off

Bose's Ultra Open earbuds—you can snag a set for $199 at Amazon (33% off, save $100). We have not sampled this specific set, but we are familiar with several of Bose's offerings that have left us impressed, like the company's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) One of those deals is for—you can snag a set for. We have not sampled this specific set, but we are familiar with several of Bose's offerings that have left us impressed, like the company's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) we reviewed . More on that in a moment.





Open earbuds differ from traditional earbuds in that they sit on the outside of your ear instead of sticking them into your ear canal. Some people find open earbuds to be more comfortable. Another advantage is situational awareness, as open earbuds are typically better at letting you hear the sounds around you rather than blocking outside noise.





Bose's Ultra Open earbuds, available in a variety of color options, feature a clip-on design, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, support for spatialized audio, and up to 7 hours of play time, or 4 hours with Immersive Audio enabled. The included charging case provides up to 2.5 full charges.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Are 17% Off









Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) mentioned earlier is one of our favorite earbuds, and you can grab a pair for $249 at Amazon (17% off, save $50). While not as deep as a discount, thementioned earlier is one of our favorite earbuds, and you can grab a pair for





If you read our review, you already know why. For those who have not read it, these flagship earbuds are comfortable to wear for long stretches and deliver balanced audio. You can tune the sound profile to your liking, so if you want the bass to hit harder than it does at default, you can certainly make it so (bonus points if you read that in Jean-Luc Picard's voice).





We also like the solid active noise cancellation (ANC) that these earbuds deliver. However, it's the SpeechClarity feature that really blew us away. What this does is muffle outside noise so if you're on a call, the person on the other side of the line will only hear your voice. We tested this by standing in a small bathroom next to a flushed toilet and loud-running washing machine. The person on the other end of the line couldn't not hear any of it, just our voice. Impressive, to say the least.





Here are some more Bose-branded deals ahead of Prime Day...