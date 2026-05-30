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Bose Blowout Sale: Big Savings On Dolby Atmos Soundbars, QuietComfort Earbuds, And More

by Paul LillySaturday, May 30, 2026, 08:46 AM EDT
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) in a hand next to the charging case.
A big sale on Bose audio gear is happening right now, with significant savings on a range or products including earbuds, headphones, soundbars with Dolby Atmos support, and portable speakers. If you're looking to get a head start on Father's Day, or just want to treat yourself to an audio upgrade, then check out what's on tap at Amazon and Best Buy.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Is $50 Off

Premium earbuds are everywhere these days, and one of the top options is Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) that we reviewed last September. We remain high on these earbuds some eight months later, and you can catch them on sale for $299 at Amazon (17% off, save $50) and Best Buy where it is featured as the deal of the day.

While not a massive savings, this is the second-lowest price we've seen. The only time these earbuds have been cheaper is during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event.

Bose's latest iteration of its consumer earbuds packs a punch—these earbuds are comfortable for long listening sessions, they deliver balanced audio, the bass hits hard if you want it to, and the active noise cancellation (ANC) is top notch. We also really like the SpeechClarity feature that muffles ambient noise when you're on a phone call, so that the person on the other line only hears your voice. In our testing, SpeechClarity worked exceptionally well.

Bose Smart Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Is $150 Off

Angled closeup render of Bose's Smart Soundbar.
Are you looking to upgrade your TV's audio? Built-in TV speakers are functional, but not very exciting. A soundbar is a sleek solution that will level up the audio in your living room without the hassle of piecing together multiple speakers, and you can score Bose's Smart Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $399 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Curiously, Amazon has it listed as a $100 savings (20% discount) even though price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel shows that it often sells for $549. That means it's actually a $150 discount, which is what Best Buy is promoting.

Either way, you're saving a big chunk of change on a capable soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. It also features an AI dialogue mode, built-in Amazon Alexa for voice support, AirPlay and Chromecase support,  and a relatively compact design.

Here are some more Bose audio deals...
Tags:  deals, Bose, dolby atmos, soundbars, quietcomfort ultra earbuds (2nd gen)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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