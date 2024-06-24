CATEGORIES
Get Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II For $100 Off And Other Great Audio Tech Deals

by Paul LillyMonday, June 24, 2024, 10:05 AM EDT
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on a gray gradient background.
Every so often, we remind our readers that it's rarely a good idea to pay the full asking price for an audio product, as things like speakers, headphones, surround sound receivers, earbuds, and more routinely sell for less than the manufacturers suggested retail price (MSRP). This is another one of those times. On tap today are several deals on audio products that are way below their list prices.

One such item is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are marked down to $179 on Amazon (save $100). That's a 36% discount over the official list price, but more importantly, it's an actual deal—the current price matches its all-time low, and is also a good chunk below its average selling price of a little over $194, according to price tracking data culled from CamelCamelCamel (an awesome resource for this kind of thing).

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are lauded for offering some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) in a set of wireless buds. They're also quite a bit smaller than their the first-gen model while still packing a punch and sounding great overall. If you're looking for a high-end alternative to Apple's AirPods, these are definitely worth considering.

JBL Authentics 200 smart speaker on a gray gradient background.

Another audio product that's $100 off its MSRP is one that will also appeal to fans of retro styling—the JBL Authentics 200 for $249.95 at Amazon (save $100). That amounts to a 29% discount for a portable smart speaker, and like the Bose deal above, the current price matches its all-time low. It's also around $70 below its average selling price.

While the JBL Authentics 200 may look old school, it brings some new school funk to the party with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. It also features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, multi-room playback, an automatic self-tuning feature, and various streaming support (AirPlay, Chromecast, and Spofity Connect).

Hidden behind the retro grill are 25mm tweeters, a 5-inch woofer, and a 6-inch passive radiator that promises deep bass. We haven't had the chance to listen to this ourselves, but for what it's worth, the user reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Here are some more audio deals...
Yamaha YHT-5960U home theater system.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, Bose, earbuds
